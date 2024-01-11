Cleveland Fire Brigade urge people in Hartlepool to donate unwanted items as part of its annual charity scheme
The brigade’s Fire Fighter’s Charity (FCC) is wants people to get behind its ‘bag it and bank it’ scheme by donating a range of unwanted items.
Items that can be donated include old clothes, paired shoes, bags and linen.
Funds raised from the donated goods will go towards the FFC, which provides specialist and lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.
Dave Gormley, Cleveland Fire Brigade’s FCC service co-ordinator, said: “Your unwanted clothing will make a huge difference to so many people and help provide much needed funds to allow the FFC to continue to provide valuable support for all serving and retired fire service staff, firefighters and their families.”
Hartlepool donations can be made at Cleveland Fire Brigade’s headquarters at Queens Meadow Business Park, in Hartlepool.