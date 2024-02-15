Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity has been given a £2,000 grant from Cleveland Police and Crime Commisoner (PCC) Steve Turner to run First Aid Friends courses during the Easter holidays.

The organisation is one of 22 to share in more than £63,000 of fresh funding from the crime commissioner to support activities during this month’s half-term and Easter school holidays to keep young people active, engaged and out of trouble.

Mr Turner met with Hartlepool Ambulance Charity founder Jason Anderson and volunteer first responder Abi Anderson at one of its training bases at Burbank Community Centre.

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity first responders Jason Anderson and Abi Anderson explaining their kit to Cleveland PCC Steve Turner. Picture by FRANK REID

Jason said: “We want to show the kids that they can do something other than hanging around the streets.

"Also, if one of their friends gets into difficulties, they can help out if they have the training.”

He hopes that by teaching young people how to perform CPR and other first aid techniques, they may able to save a life – just as he did more than six years ago.

Jason was having a coffee in Middleton Grange shopping centre when an 11-month-old girl stopped breathing.

Using the skills learned as a special constable, he went to her aid and carried out CPR until paramedics arrived.

Thankfully, the little girl fully recovered and the two families still keep in touch.

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity train and equip people of all ages in first aid including its volunteer first responders and regularly patrol public areas to support the North East Ambulance Service.

Mr Turner said: “Hartlepool Ambulance Charity is just one of many good causes to receive funding as part of the Spring Activity Fund.

“To date, my office has provided more than £104,572-worth of grants as part of its community funding stream this year.

“I am always keen to support grass roots programmes – particularly those, which aim to combat Anti Social Behaviour, violence and crime.”

The PCC’s Spring Activity Fund is supported by the Police Property Act Fund.