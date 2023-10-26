Cleveland Police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officers attend Hartlepool property after ‘suspicious’ item found
Police and bomb disposal officers were called to a Hartlepool property following reports that a suspicious item was found.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
A cordon was put up as police were called to an address in York Road, near Lowthian Road Hartlepool, today (Thursday, October 26) at around 10am.
Cleveland Police said: “As a precautionary measure, a cordon was put in place so that Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officers could assess the item and they deemed it posed no threat.
"The cordon has now been lifted and all roads have reopened.”