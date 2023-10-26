News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Cleveland Police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officers attend Hartlepool property after ‘suspicious’ item found

Police and bomb disposal officers were called to a Hartlepool property following reports that a suspicious item was found.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A cordon was put up as police were called to an address in York Road, near Lowthian Road Hartlepool, today (Thursday, October 26) at around 10am.

Cleveland Police said: “As a precautionary measure, a cordon was put in place so that Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officers could assess the item and they deemed it posed no threat.

"The cordon has now been lifted and all roads have reopened.”

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolPolice