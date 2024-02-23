News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police appeal after three vehicles are set alight in one night in Billingham

Police are appealing for information following a spate of arson attacks on cars.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT
The force said in a statement: “The first incident was reported to police at 11.50pm on Thursday, 22 February, when a black Vauxhall Astra was set alight on New Road, in Billingham. “Two men were seen fleeing the scene.

“The second incident was at 12.30am on Friday, 23 February, on Knole Road, when a man set fire to a white Vauxhall Insignia.

“Then at 3.50am the same morning, a silver BMW was set alight on Grange Avenue.

Knole Road, in Billingham, was one of the places targeted by arsonists in one night.Knole Road, in Billingham, was one of the places targeted by arsonists in one night.
Knole Road, in Billingham, was one of the places targeted by arsonists in one night.

"A man was seen approaching the vehicle on a pedal cycle, before pouring some liquid on the car and making off once the vehicle was on fire.

“Anyone with information, doorbell footage, dash cam footage or CCTV is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference SE24032956.

