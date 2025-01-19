Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 43-year-old Lyndon Cartwright from Hartlepool.

Lyndon, who goes by the name Gareth, has not been seen since Thursday, January 2, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Cleveland Police believe he could have travelled to London and possibly be in the South East of the city.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Gareth, knows where he could be, or has any other information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference 009144.