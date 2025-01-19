Cleveland Police appeal for help to find missing Hartlepool man Lyndon Cartwright who may be in London

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 10:41 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace missing 43-year-old Lyndon Cartwright from Hartlepool.

Lyndon, who goes by the name Gareth, has not been seen since Thursday, January 2, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Cleveland Police believe he could have travelled to London and possibly be in the South East of the city.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Gareth, knows where he could be, or has any other information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference 009144.

