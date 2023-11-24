Cleveland Police appeal for information and dashcam footage as casualty taken to hospital after serious Hartlepool crash
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at just after 1.15am on Friday, November 24, on the A689, in Stockton Road, between Truro Drive and Greatham.
Cleveland Police said: “It happened just after 1.15am and involved a white Ford Transit van travelling towards Hartlepool colliding with a tree.
"The 25-year-old male driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains receiving treatment.”
The road was temporarily closed to traffic and reopened shortly after 5am.
The North East Ambulance Service added: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and one doctor.
"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."
The police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 232237.