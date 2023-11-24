One casualty has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Hartlepool in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at just after 1.15am on Friday, November 24, on the A689, in Stockton Road, between Truro Drive and Greatham.

Cleveland Police said: “It happened just after 1.15am and involved a white Ford Transit van travelling towards Hartlepool colliding with a tree.

"The 25-year-old male driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains receiving treatment.”

The scene of a crash on the A689, Stockton Road.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic and reopened shortly after 5am.

The North East Ambulance Service added: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and one doctor.

"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."