Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses after schoolgirl is robbed of her mobile phone in Billingham

The incident occurred in Station Road, in Billingham, on Thursday, December 15 at 7.50am.

Cleveland Police said the 14-year-old was approached by a man wearing all black clothing who stole her phone and ran off.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Cleveland Police on their non-emergency phone number 101, quoting the reference number 225203.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.