Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses after schoolgirl is robbed of her mobile phone in Billingham

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old teenager was robbed of her mobile phone while walking to school.

By Madeleine Raine
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:26am

The incident occurred in Station Road, in Billingham, on Thursday, December 15 at 7.50am.

Cleveland Police said the 14-year-old was approached by a man wearing all black clothing who stole her phone and ran off.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was robbed whilst walking along Station Road, in Billingham.

Cleveland Police are investigating the robbery of a schoolgirl's mobile phone.
"The incident occurred on Thursday, 15th December, at 7.50am when the girl was approached by a man who grabbed her phone and ran off.

"The man is described as wearing black clothing.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Cleveland Police on their non-emergency phone number 101, quoting the reference number 225203.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.

