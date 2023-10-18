Cleveland Police appeal to find man who helped victim of alleged Hartlepool assault
Officers investigating an alleged assault are appealing to trace a man who may have valuable information which could help ongoing inquiries.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are looking to find a man who was driving a white car in the Hazel Grove area of Hartlepool and who stopped to help a woman in the street between around 12.30am and 12,55am on Tuesday, October 17, and took her to Hartlepool Police Station.
A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report and bailed pending further inquiries.
Cleveland Police are appealing for the motorist and anyone else with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 206781.