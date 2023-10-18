Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are looking to find a man who was driving a white car in the Hazel Grove area of Hartlepool and who stopped to help a woman in the street between around 12.30am and 12,55am on Tuesday, October 17, and took her to Hartlepool Police Station.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report and bailed pending further inquiries.