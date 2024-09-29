Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Hartlepool man after concerns were raised for his safety.

Jordan Ward, 28, was last seen at 9pm on Saturday, September 28, and is missing from the West View area of Hartlepool.

He is believed to be on foot.

Jordan is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, of medium build, with short strawberry blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone who sees him or has information to contact police on 101, event CVP-24-186876 refers.