Cleveland Police appeal to help find missing Hartlepool man Jordan Ward
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Hartlepool man after concerns were raised for his safety.
Jordan Ward, 28, was last seen at 9pm on Saturday, September 28, and is missing from the West View area of Hartlepool.
He is believed to be on foot.
Jordan is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, of medium build, with short strawberry blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.
Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone who sees him or has information to contact police on 101, event CVP-24-186876 refers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.