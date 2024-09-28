Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police are urgently appealing to help trace a missing Hartlepool man.

David Teal, 48, was last seen in the Hartlepool area and was spoken to at 1.30pm on Friday, September 27, but officers are concerned for his welfare and need to trace him.

He is described as a white man, who is around six feet tall, with dark short hair.

Anyone who may have seen David is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 185967.