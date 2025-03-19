Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 08:03 BST

Police appealing for help in tracing a missing Hartlepool man.

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Dignen was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at around 9.20am.

Cleveland Police said in a statement overnight: “When Andrew was last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers, a black coat and carrying a bag.

“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Andrew, or anyone who has any information, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 047545.”

