Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen
Police appealing for help in tracing a missing Hartlepool man.
Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Dignen was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at around 9.20am.
Cleveland Police said in a statement overnight: “When Andrew was last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers, a black coat and carrying a bag.
“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Andrew, or anyone who has any information, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 047545.”
