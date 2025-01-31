Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool schoolgirl Bella Hughes

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Hartlepool schoolgirl.

They are urging anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Bella Hughes, who is 13 and from the Manor area of town, to contact them.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday morning: “Bella is described as white female, approximately 5ft 1in, brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black shiny Moncler coat with brown fur around the hood and white Nike trainers at 12.30pm on January 30- near her home address in the Manor ward area.

Cleveland Police have appealed for help in tracing missing schoolgirl Bella Hughes.Cleveland Police have appealed for help in tracing missing schoolgirl Bella Hughes.
“Police are concerned for her safety and are asking for anyone who sees her or has information to contact police on 101, reference 017630.”

