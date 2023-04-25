News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police believe this jewellery may have been stolen from the Hartlepool area

Police are appealing to trace the owners of a handful of jewellery items that were seized by officers.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "Police are appealing to trace the owners of the pictured watches and jewellery after the items were seized by officers and are suspected stolen, possibly from the Hartlepool area.

“Anyone who believes the jewellery may be theirs or may know who the jewellery belongs to is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SE22173953.”

Suspected stolen jewellery.Suspected stolen jewellery.
