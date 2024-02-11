News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police concerned for welfare of Hartlepool man

Cleveland Police are appealing to the public after growing concerns for the welfare of a Hartlepool man.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Police in Hartlepool have concerns for the welfare of Lee Normanton, 43, and are appealing to the public for any information relating to his whereabouts.

The police said in a statement: “If you have seen Lee, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 024835.”

