Cleveland Police concerned for welfare of Hartlepool man
Cleveland Police are appealing to the public after growing concerns for the welfare of a Hartlepool man.
Police in Hartlepool have concerns for the welfare of Lee Normanton, 43, and are appealing to the public for any information relating to his whereabouts.
The police said in a statement: “If you have seen Lee, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 024835.”