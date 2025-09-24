A young police dog and his handler have been given a national award for saving a man’s life on their first solo shift in Hartlepool.

Two-year-old Belgian Malinois police dog (PD) Dutch and his handler PC Josh Lindley received the Lifesaver Award at the Thin Blue Paw Awards in London this week for their quick-thinking and efficient work tracking a vulnerable missing man.

The duo were on duty in Hartlepool in June when they were called to reports of the “distressed” man’s disappearance.

PC Lindley and PD Dutch only began working together just a month earlier and were coming to the end of their first shift alone when the urgent call came through.

Police Dog Dutch with his handler PC Josh Lindley holding the Thin Blue Paw Lifesaver Award.

The man was identified as a high risk of harm and was reported to have left home making threats to harm himself.

Information from family and CCTV helped police to narrow down their search to a park where the man was seen walking into dense woodland.

James Grieves, of Cleveland Police’s dog section, who nominated them for the award, said: “PC Lindley used his local knowledge and PD Dutch used his instinct and training to track through the woodland and thick undergrowth to quickly locate the man who was extremely distressed and preparing to take his own life.”

On Wednesday, PC Lindley, 35, who is originally from Lincolnshire but now lives in Hartlepool, attended the awards held by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity that protects and supports serving and retired police dogs across the UK.

He said of the incident: “It was raining and there had been a lot of footfall in the area but Dutch was able to quickly pick up the correct scent.

“I’m really proud of Dutch. Tracking isn’t our strongest skill but he was really focused and showed the difference he could make.”

Congratulating the pair, Cleveland Police Operations Chief Superintendent, Martin Hopps, said: “It is an amazing achievement to have helped a vulnerable man, particularly on their first independent shift with the Matrix Dog Unit.

“This example has once again highlighted how our specialist resources are an excellent asset for policing.

"A huge well done to both of them.”

*For help and support, contact Samaritans on 116 123.