David Felton, from Northumbria Police, and Richard Baker, from West Midlands Police, have both joined the force.

Ast Chief Cons Felton, who has 27 years’ experience, worked as a neighbourhood policing inspector in Blyth and Cramlington before becoming director of intelligence, head of the communications, contact and crime investigation department and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable.

He said: “My real passion is ensuring victims are well looked after, targeting criminals and seeing that they receive the justice they deserve.”

Assistant Chief Constables Richard Baker (left) and David Felton (right).

Ast Chief Cons Baker, who has 28 years’ experience, worked as head of intelligence in West Midlands counter terrorism unit before moving to become head of the regional and organised crime unit and later Temporary Assistant Chief Constable.

Mr Baker said: “I am seeing great work happen across the force, prioritising tackling serious and violent offenders and protecting our communities from harm.”

