Cleveland Police investigation into Hartlepool fatal quad bike collision where 23-year-old man died has ended
A police investigation into a road traffic collision when a young man died has concluded.
Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, aged 23, from Hartlepool, died after travelling on a quad bike on Raby Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 4, last year.
But Cleveland Police have confirmed that the investigation has now concluded with no charges brought.
An inquest into the circumstances of Mr Balmer’s death is yet to be held.
A police spokesperson said: “The criminal investigation has concluded and a man arrested on suspicion of driving offences was released without charge.
“A file has been prepared for the coroner.
“Our thoughts remain with the Shaun Balmer’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Teesside Coroner’s Service said no date has been set yet for an inquest and the case is ongoing.
Mr Balmer was described by his family as “a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend”.