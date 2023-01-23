Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, aged 23, from Hartlepool, died after travelling on a quad bike on Raby Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 4, last year.

Police arrested the driver of an Audi car on suspicion of alleged driving offences.

But Cleveland Police have confirmed that the investigation has now concluded with no charges brought.

Flowers and messages left at the scene of the road collision in Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

An inquest into the circumstances of Mr Balmer’s death is yet to be held.

A police spokesperson said: “The criminal investigation has concluded and a man arrested on suspicion of driving offences was released without charge.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with the Shaun Balmer’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Shaun Balmer died in the road collision on Raby Road.

Teesside Coroner’s Service said no date has been set yet for an inquest and the case is ongoing.