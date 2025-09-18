A car is believed to have deliberately driven into a house while people were at home in Greatham in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Hill View in the village last night.

Cleveland Police stated: “At 9:15pm last night, Wednesday 17th September, a Subaru car has driven into the house whilst the occupants were inside.

"The car then drove away, leaving structural damage to the property.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference SE25178747.