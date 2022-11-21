News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police issue plea for help in tracing missing Hartlepool man Keegan Stephenson

Police have issued an appeal for helping in tracing a missing man.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on November 21: “Police are urgently appealing to trace 22-year-old Keegan Stephenson, from Hartlepool.

“Keegan was last seen around the Fens area of Hartlepool at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, 20th November).

“He is described as a white male, 22 years old, around 6’ 2” tall, of average build, with dark short hair. He was last seen wearing all dark clothes.

Missing Hartlepool man Keegan Stephenson.

“Anyone who may have seen Keegan is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 210036.”

