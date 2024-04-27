Cleveland Police issue statement over mystery loud siren heard over large parts of Hartlepool
Mystery surrounds the cause of a loud noise that was heard over parts of Hartlepool in the middle of the night.
Cleveland Police have said they are investigating the siren like sound but said there is no cause for concern.
The force posted on Facebook early on Saturday, April 27: “We are aware a loud siren has been heard across Hartlepool and the surrounding areas.
"We are investigating but at this time we believe there is no cause for concern.”
