News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Cleveland Police launch campaign to tackle violence against women including initiatives in Hartlepool

A week of action tackling violence against females has launched across Cleveland.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST

From Thursday, March 30, to Thursday, April 6, police forces across the county will be focusing on the main contributing factors to violence against women and girls (VAWG) offences.

They will also raise awareness among the public of violence against women and provide personal safety education in schools, colleges and businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers will also be patrolling popular nighttime spots where they will be raising awareness of the Ask for Angela campaign, handing out anti-spiking equipment, providing a high-visibility presence and taking action against perpetrators.

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, leader of VAWG.
Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, leader of VAWG.
Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, leader of VAWG.
Most Popular

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, leader of VAWG, said: “Tackling VAWG remains an absolute priority in policing across Cleveland.

"Any form of violence or inappropriate or unwelcome behaviour against females is unacceptable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “Whilst we focus on tackling violence against women and girls all year round, this week of action gives us the opportunity to put an additional focus on to tackling offenders, raising awareness and providing education to the public about what forms abuse, and how to recognise the signs.”

Members of the police force will also be raising awareness of VAWG alongside its partner charities including Harbour, HALO, A Way Out and Street Angels.

Harbour and HALO will be setting up a stall in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre alongside officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team where members of the public can ask questions and voice concerns.

Detective Superintendent Barker said: “The message from us is clear, any form of abuse against women and girls in Cleveland will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who think it’s acceptable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police watchdogs launch inquiry into death of Peterlee motorcycle passenger Lee ...
VAWGCleveland PoliceHartlepool