From Thursday, March 30, to Thursday, April 6, police forces across the county will be focusing on the main contributing factors to violence against women and girls (VAWG) offences.

They will also raise awareness among the public of violence against women and provide personal safety education in schools, colleges and businesses.

Officers will also be patrolling popular nighttime spots where they will be raising awareness of the Ask for Angela campaign, handing out anti-spiking equipment, providing a high-visibility presence and taking action against perpetrators.

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, leader of VAWG, said: “Tackling VAWG remains an absolute priority in policing across Cleveland.

"Any form of violence or inappropriate or unwelcome behaviour against females is unacceptable.”

She added: “Whilst we focus on tackling violence against women and girls all year round, this week of action gives us the opportunity to put an additional focus on to tackling offenders, raising awareness and providing education to the public about what forms abuse, and how to recognise the signs.”

Members of the police force will also be raising awareness of VAWG alongside its partner charities including Harbour, HALO, A Way Out and Street Angels.

Harbour and HALO will be setting up a stall in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre alongside officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team where members of the public can ask questions and voice concerns.

Detective Superintendent Barker said: “The message from us is clear, any form of abuse against women and girls in Cleveland will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who think it’s acceptable.”

