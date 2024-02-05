Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police says it is extremely concerned for the welfare of 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche who has not been seen since Sunday, January 28.

CCTV pictures of his last known sighting show him walking along Station Road, Billingham, towards Central Avenue at 5.55pm.

He has not been in touch with his family, which is out of character.

Police are appealing to the public to check home CCTV or dashcam footage for any further sightings of Lewis.

Lewis, who speaks with a London accent, was last seen wearing a red coat and carrying a white and green backpack.

He may be wearing a black jumper with the Jack Skellington character on the front, or a black Adidas jumper with white stripes down the sleeves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 017293.