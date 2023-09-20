Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shop, at the junction of Stockton Street and Victoria Road, is one of 111 to shut next week after the high street giant was placed into administration last month.

The homeware store will close on Tuesday, September 26, alongside 36 other stores.

The date has been clarified after administrators initially said it was to shut on Wednesday, September 27.

Other North-East branches to close next week include Darlington on Sunday, September 24, and the Arnison Centre store, in Durham, on September 26.