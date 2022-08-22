Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which days are you going to need an umbrella or sun cream? – Or both?

Monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of heavy rain developing through the morning and early afternoon. It will become lighter later in the afternoon, where it will stay dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 19°C and lows of 11°C.

Tuesday will be drier with brighter or sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop in the morning but will ease by the evening, with the pollen count expected to be high. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday, with highs of 23 °C and lows of 17°C.

Walkers out on Seaton Carew beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday is set to be windier, with south westerly gusts expected to be between 20mph and 24mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, which will clear by early afternoon to allow for sunny spells later in the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 23°C degrees and a low of 13°C.

Thursday looks to be the sunniest day of the week, with only partial clouds later in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach 20°C, but UV levels will be high. Thursday is also expected to see a high pollen count.