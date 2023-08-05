News you can trust since 1877
Club name new stand after Hartlepool businessman for his 70th birthday

A Hartlepool businessman was left surprised after a local club dedicated its new stand to him.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Woodlands Close Gun Club, in Wingate, named its new stand Hoggs Hill, after Hartlepool businessman Graham Hogg.

Graham, who recently turned 70, is the longest-serving member of the club after joining more than 40 years ago.

He said: “It’s a nice little touch. It really is.

Graham (centre) with his son Kevin (right) at the club.Graham (centre) with his son Kevin (right) at the club.
"It will be there forever. I really appreciate it.”

The hill is set to be turfed in the coming months and a plaque will be placed on a stand in the middle to thank Graham for his support over the years.

Graham, who founded Hogg Global Logistics back in 2019 alongside daughter Lyndsay Hogg, found out about the stand during a visit to the club with his family at the beginning of July.

"I’m sure they all knew about it, but I didn’t,” he added of the surprise.

