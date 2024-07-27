Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Clubland by the Sea 2024: Here are 43 photos of Hartlepool music fans at Clubland by the Sea

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jul 2024, 08:46 BST
Thousands of music fans descended on Seaton Reach to see their favourite acts live.

Spread across three stages, festival goers danced and sang to songs by the likes of Ultrabeat, Flip n Fill, Darren Styles and Finchy on Friday, July 26.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone in these photos?

Thumbs up for Clubland.

1. Clubland by the Sea 2024

Thumbs up for Clubland.Photo: Frank Reid

Happy days

2. Clubland by the Sea 2024

Happy daysPhoto: Frank Reid

Thumbs up if you're having a good time at Clubland.

3. Clubland by the Sea 2024

Thumbs up if you're having a good time at Clubland.Photo: Frank Reid

Cool as can be.

4. Clubland by the Sea 2024

Cool as can be.Photo: Frank Reid

