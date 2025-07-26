Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at Clubland By The Sea 2025?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at Clubland By The Sea 2025?

Clubland By The Sea 2025: 34 photos of music fans partying in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jul 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 10:05 BST
Thousands of music fans descended on Seaton Reach for Clubland By The Sea 2025 on Friday, July 25.

DJ and record producer Jax Jones, and Swedish singer and record producer Basshunter performed at the event for the first time, as well as a number of dance artists including Ultrabeat and Flip n Fill.

Club fans dance away at Clubland By The Sea as it returns to Hartlepool.

1. Clubland By The Sea

Club fans dance away at Clubland By The Sea as it returns to Hartlepool. Photo: Stu Norton

Time to dance.

2. Clubland By The Sea

Time to dance. Photo: Stu Norton

Having fun in Seaton Carew.

3. Clubland By The Sea

Having fun in Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton

A fun day out by the sea.

4. Clubland By The Sea

A fun day out by the sea. Photo: Stu Norton

