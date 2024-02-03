Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of revellers flocked to Clubland By The Sea at Seaton Reach last July.

It has been announced that the event will return this summer at the same seafront spot for another unforgettable, big outdoor party.

Organisers are promising pulsating beats, electrifying performances, and an unforgettable coastal festival experience.

Mc Finchy performing at Clubland by the Sea at Seaton Reach last year. Picture by FRANK REID

It is all set to take place on Friday, July 26, and feature a mesmerising array of talent spread across three stages, promising an eclectic mix of music to cater to every taste.

Headlining the Clubland Main Arena Stage will be none other than hardcore superstar and Clubland favourite, Darren Styles.

Joining him are Ireland's Billy Gillies and special guest Hannah Boyeln, set to deliver a scintillating performance of their latest hit single DNA.

The stage will also witness live performances from The Blackout Crew and Ultrabeat, dishing out nostalgic electronic house vibes.

In addition to the main stage, the festival will feature the Hysteria Tent hosting a line up of the finest Makina talent, while the Pressure stage will have a monster bill of the best of bounce acts headed by the dynamic Andy Whitby.

All stages will be adorned with state-of-the-art light and SFX production, together with culinary delights and refreshing beverages from different vendors, official onsite merchandise stands, and fairground rides and attractions between shows.

A spokesman said: “Clubland By The Sea promises to be another electrifying event, following on from the success of previous years.”