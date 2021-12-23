Community award for teenage lockdown champion

Fourteen-year-old Alfie Dixon-Clark, from Peterlee, was put forward for a Covid Acts of Kindness Community Awards in recognition of how, during lockdown, he used money that he’d saved for his birthday to buy and create coronavirus “survival packs” for other youngsters.

The packs were filled with colouring pages, craft supplies, snacks and other helpful items which he personally delivered to youngsters across County Durham.

Alfie’s work did not go unnoticed and it wasn’t long before he was receiving donations from friends, family, neighbours and local businesses – and producing about 14,000 packs, includes special VE Day bags for care home residents.

Alfie Dixon-Clark with Durham County Council health chief Amanda Healy and Cllr Watts Stelling

Alfie, who attends The Academy at Shotton Hall, said: “I didn’t expect the reaction I’ve had but it’s an honour to get this award.

“During lockdown, I saw that a lot of people were suffering so that’s why I decided to make the activity packs.

“I’m proud because it’s not just about me and what I’ve done. I hope it has helped inspire others to be kinder to each other and make a nicer world.”

The awards were organised by regional public health campaign, BeatCovidNE, which is backed by the region’s seven local authorities, with a winner chosen from each council area.

Amanda Healy, Durham County Council’s director of public health and council chairman, and Councillor Watts Stelling presented the teenager with his award at County Hall.

Cllr Stelling said: “The pandemic continues to be an incredibly difficult time for all of us, which many people find really hard to deal with.

“What is important at times like these is people helping each and the Covid Acts of Kindness Community Awards, we sought to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in this respect.

“Alfie certainly came into this category, giving other young people something to do when they were not able to get out and see their friends; as

well as bringing smiles to the faces of our older residents.