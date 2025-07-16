"We’re incredibly proud of everything she’s achieved.”

A community champion has been praised for her “dedication and passion” towards helping older residents in town.

Dawn Robinson has been instrumental in fostering inclusion, independence and social connection among older people in Hartlepool’s Victoria ward.

Her efforts on behalf of town charity Hartlepool Community Trust have focused on engaging those who may be isolated or have complex needs, helping them to reconnect with their communities and access vital support services.

Working closely with local housing associations such as Anchor Housing and Thirteen Group, Dawn has gained regular access to residential schemes across the area, offering weekly visits that provide companionship, guidance and essential signposting to other services.

Through these partnerships, she has reached hundreds of residents, building trust and creating a sense of belonging.

Dawn’s community-driven approach has led to a number of successful collaborations and events designed to bring joy, learning, and creativity into the lives of older adults.

She partnered with Shoot Your Mouth Off (SYMO) to support 10 elderly homes, delivering warm hospitality and valuable community engagement.

Alongside Carrieanne Wilford, from Newcastle Building Society, Dawn also hosted three informative presentations on cyber fraud, empowering residents with knowledge to stay safe online.

In collaboration with talented local artisans like Louise Robinson, Fiona Marston, Jill Barrett and Vicky Jackson, she introduced creative craft sessions across residential and community settings,

including with the popular Ladies Bowling Group and Crafters Drop In.

The trust, which is dedicated to improving the lives of residents across town through community engagement, continues to make a “lasting impact” in the Victoria ward thanks to support from

National Lottery Community Fund.

Community trust co-lead officer Juli Simons said: “Dawn Robinson’s work exemplifies what community support should look like.

"Her compassion, creativity and tireless outreach have made a real difference in the lives of so many older people.

"We’re incredibly proud of everything she’s achieved.”

For more information about the work of Hartlepool Community Trust or to get involved in future projects, visit www.hartlepoolcommunitytrust.org.uk/ .

The trust, which is based at Greenbank, in the Stranton area of town, can also be contacted by telephoning (01429) 555600.