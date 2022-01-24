Community group's £7,000 funding boost to continue providing hot meals

Cafe Together based in Easington Colliery was thrilled to receive the money from Believe Housing.

It has been running for more than seven years and its primary focus is providing low-cost, freshly cooked hot meals for local communities.

During the pandemic, the Cafe Together team cooked and delivered hot meals to people’s homes along with essential shopping.

Volunteers at Cafe Together

They are now welcoming the community back through the doors of Easington Colliery Methodist church with lunches to eat in or take away on Thursdays and a new friendship and support session every Wednesday.

Julie Laidler, the project co-ordinator, said: “The grant from believe housing makes a massive difference to the community, because it means we can keep the project going.

“When we started the sit-down lunches again, we recognised that there is a need for more support to get people out and back into the community. Many of them have lost close friends; people who got them out of the house.”

The credit union regularly attends Thursday lunches, offering people financial and dept management advice.

Debbie Howe, community investment co-ordinator at Believe Housing, said: “We’re delighted to award the Cafe Together project this funding.

"They have worked hard to keep people connected through the pandemic and they’re in the perfect position to continue their support in the Easington community.”

Julie added her thanks to the Cafe Together volunteers for the work they do and the community for their efforts.

For more information on believe housing community grants, call 0300 131199 or email [email protected]

