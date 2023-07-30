Inspirational seven-year-old Riley Bains recently had his lower left leg amputated due to cancer.

But the little battler has amazed his friends and family with his bravery and ability to keep smiling through adversity.

On Saturday, over 100 people took part in a Smiley For Riley sponsored walk along Seaton Carew seafront.

Over 100 people joined in Smiley For Riley.

It is expected to raise over £4,000 to send Riley, a huge Marvel fan, to Disneyland to meet his favourite heroes such as Spider-Man and the Avengers.

The walk was the idea of Riley’s great-uncle Stephen Picton who was dressed as a yellow smiley emoji.

Despite having organised countless fundraisers for different causes over the years, this was his first one for a family member.

Stephen said: “He has been through a lot and I wanted to do something for him.

Left to right: Stephen Picton, Riley Bains, parents Sarah Kidson and Stephen Bains and their daughter Matilda at the end of the Smiley For Riley Walk.

"This is so he can go to Disneyland next year to go and see his superheroes, which is why people are dressed as superheroes today.”

He said he was “overwhelmed” at the turnout and level of support shown by people.

Riley’s family including parents Sarah Kidson and Stephen Bains, and little sister Matilda all joined in the walk from Seaton’s coach park to The Open Jar bar and restaurant.

Riley in the electric vehicle with new friend Gail Wood.

And Riley led the way being driven in a tiny red electric van by Gail Wood who works for Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Gail, dressed as the character Captain Marvel for the occasion, said: “It’s been lovely. Really worthwhile.”

The fire brigade also supported the day by turning up in one of their engines which Riley got to sit in and sound the siren.

It is just weeks since he had his operation at the RVI hospital in Newcastle after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

He still faces 17 weeks of chemotherapy to make sure he is completely clear of the cancer.

Mum Sarah, 45, of Rossmere, said: “He’s amazing. He’s happy in himself and doing really well.”