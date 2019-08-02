Community shocked by death of 'great lad' pay tribute to suspected murder victim John Littlewood
A community rocked by the suspected killing of a dad have sent their heartfelt thoughts to his grieving family.
A murder inquiry is under way after John Littlewood, known as John D, was found in the bedroom of a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on the evening of Tuesday, July 31.
Durham Constabulary has said its detectives believe the 36-year-old died of head injuries.
A cordon has been thrown around the street and the force has said it expects that to remain in place for days as inquiries continue.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with John’s sudden death.
Specialist officers are supporting his family.
In a tribute released by police, his loved ones said: “John D was a son, brother and father who liked to help anyone if he could.
“He had a heart of gold.”
Among those to add their tributes is Toni Lloyd, who wrote: “We are utterly shocked to hear that John’s life has been sadly taken away far too soon.
“He was a lovely lad.
“Only seen him last week and seems surreal that we are reading this news.
“Heartfelt condolences to his family.
“Sleep tight John, pleasure to have known you.”
Wayne Walton said: “RIP John, absolute great lad.
“My thoughts are with your family.”
Tara Stallard added: “Such a lovely lad.
“My life-long friend, sleep tight.”
Gem Pennock said: “Lovely lad, totally shocked.
“Thinking of all the family at this devastating time.
“RIP John D.”
Chrissy Grand commented: “I can't believe this has happened to a really nice guy.
“I was only talking to the lad three weeks ago.
“Thinking of all the family at this devastating time.
“RIP John D.”
Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said he sent his condolences to John’s family following the “tragic incident”
He added: “I know many people in the village will be shocked and saddened by what has happened, and I understand their concerns.
“We are working as quickly as we can, while conducting a thorough investigation, to establish exactly what has happened.”
Anyone with any information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 394 of July 30, or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.