Community shows support for brave little girl battling neuroblastoma at Evans Halshaw charity event

Charity event for four-year-old Iris Carter (pictured) who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, at Evans Halshaw in Peterlee.

Iris Carter, four, was diagnosed with the rare type of cancer in June and is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy treatment.

They have been documenting her journey on their Facebook page ‘Iris Mai's Neuroblastoma Journey’ and backed a fundraising event in her honour at Evans Halshaw Vauxhall in Peterlee.

A charity event for four-year-old Iris Carter (seated front) who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, at the Evans Halshaw showroom Peterlee. Iris is pictured with mum Lauren, dad Mark, and sisters Isabelle (12), Lily (10) and Ava (3) with staff at Evans Halshaw.

The event took place over two days on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, featuring a bouncy castle, music and refreshments, along with a raffle and tombola.

And organisers have now announced that the event has raised £1,109 to go into a fund set up for Iris that will be used if she needs any further treatment not available on the NHS in the future.

Lauren, 33, and Mark, 36, from Bishopton, near Sedgefield, say that they have ‘reluctantly’ set up a Go Fund Me Page for their daughter after receiving a number of offers from people wanting to help.

Mum Lauren said: “The fundraiser went fantastic.

“We even managed to pop through with Iris as she was doing so well after her chemo on the Wednesday and Thursday.”

The first signs that Iris was not well started when the normally energetic youngster appeared to be lethargic.

When she started to have yellowing around her eyes her parents took her to the University Hospital of North Tees where she under went a chest X-Ray and blood tests.

The x-ray revealed a tumour behind her heart and Iris was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she underwent further tests which confirmed she had neuroblastoma.

Parents Lauren and Mark have praised the NHS throughout their daughter’s fight and also urged people to donate blood after seeing the positive impact blood transfusions have had on Iris.

Ahead of the event Lauren said: “We are so grateful to every single person who has donated and every message of well-being.”