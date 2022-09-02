Concerns grow for teenager with Hartlepool connections who has been missing for over a week
Concerns are growing for a missing teenager from Blackhall who has not been seen for over a week.
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:51 pm
Cleveland Police are “urgently” appealing for help to trace Luc Van Nguyen, known locally as Nguyn.
He was last seen on East Street, Blackhall, in the “early hours” of Thursday August 25.
Nguyn has links to the Hartlepool area and is described as an “Asian male, of proportionate build, with dark brown hair which is dyed blond”.
Anyone who may have seen Nguyn is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 155710.