Concerns grow for teenager with Hartlepool connections who has been missing for over a week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police are “urgently” appealing for help to trace Luc Van Nguyen, known locally as Nguyn.

He was last seen on East Street, Blackhall, in the “early hours” of Thursday August 25.

Nguyn has links to the Hartlepool area and is described as an “Asian male, of proportionate build, with dark brown hair which is dyed blond”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have seen Nguyn is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 155710.