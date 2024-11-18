Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new group is to be set up to help shape developments in two "at risk" conservation areas.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been consulting with residents as part of work to draw up new management plans for the Headland and Seaton Carew conservation areas.

Both conservation areas are currently deemed “at risk” by Historic England.

The newly drawn up documents, developed using external funding, aim to outline ways to ensure the “preservation and enhancement” of the locations.

Hartlepool's historic Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

The plans went before the latest meeting of the council’s adult and community based services committee for adoption.

However during the consultation some concerns were raised around the documents’ lack of support for modern materials, in particular uPVC windows on the Headland.

It has been raised at numerous council planning committee meetings, with the timber windows found in conservation area properties often more expensive to maintain and less heat efficient.

Councillor Shane Moore, Headland and Harbour representative, noted now uPVC windows are available which look very similar to the old timber frames but without the same issues, and should therefore be supported.

He added: “You’ve got rotting old windows that don’t match the style or character of the area, when actually you’ve got residents there who are desperate to spend a little money and really tidy the place up.”

Council officers noted the plans feature the latest guidance from the likes of Historic England on appropriate ways to carry out work to historic properties to make them more energy efficient and sustainable.

Councillors agreed a conservation areas advisory group be set up to help assist on such issues, while also approving the new area management plans.