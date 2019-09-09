Controlled explosion after bomb squad called to Hartlepool and police close main road

A controlled explosion has been carried out after the Army Bomb Squad was called to Hartlepool.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 17:37

A suspected explosive device was discovered at Seymour Construction’s training academy shortly before 1.30pm.

Brenda Road was closed off for several hours while the situation was dealt with.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed the road had now reopened.

Police at Brenda Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We were called at 1.20pm,” she said.

“A controlled explosion has been carried out and everything is fine.

“No-one was hurt and the area is safe.”

Brenda Road was seal;ed off for several hours