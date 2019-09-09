Controlled explosion after bomb squad called to Hartlepool and police close main road
A controlled explosion has been carried out after the Army Bomb Squad was called to Hartlepool.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 17:37
A suspected explosive device was discovered at Seymour Construction’s training academy shortly before 1.30pm.
Brenda Road was closed off for several hours while the situation was dealt with.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed the road had now reopened.
“We were called at 1.20pm,” she said.
“A controlled explosion has been carried out and everything is fine.
“No-one was hurt and the area is safe.”