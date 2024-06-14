Coroner appeal to trace relatives following death of Hartlepool pensioner Stuart Carling
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An appeal has been made to trace a pensioner’s relatives following his death earlier this week.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The coroner’s office is appealing for any relatives of Stuart Carling, 76, from Westbourne Road, in Hartlepool, to get in touch.
“Mr Carling was sadly found deceased at his home on 12th June. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death
“Please contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”