Coroner appeal to trace relatives following death of Hartlepool pensioner Stuart Carling

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:54 BST
An appeal has been made to trace a pensioner’s relatives following his death earlier this week.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The coroner’s office is appealing for any relatives of Stuart Carling, 76, from Westbourne Road, in Hartlepool, to get in touch.

“Mr Carling was sadly found deceased at his home on 12th June. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death

“Please contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”

