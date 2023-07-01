News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Coroner’s appeal to trace relatives of Hartlepool man who passed away

A coroner has appealed for help in tracing the family of a Hartlepool man who passed away earlier this week.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Patrick Simpson, 53, from Hartlepool, sadly passed away on Wednesday (May 28).

Teesside Coroners’ Office has confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and has made a plea to trace his relatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued via Cleveland Police, the Coroners’ Office added: “The death is not suspicious and any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on 01642 729350.”

An appeal has been made to trace the man's relatives.An appeal has been made to trace the man's relatives.
An appeal has been made to trace the man's relatives.
Most Popular
Read More
Police arrest second suspect following spate of Hartlepool aggravated burglaries
Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police