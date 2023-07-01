Coroner’s appeal to trace relatives of Hartlepool man who passed away
A coroner has appealed for help in tracing the family of a Hartlepool man who passed away earlier this week.
Patrick Simpson, 53, from Hartlepool, sadly passed away on Wednesday (May 28).
Teesside Coroners’ Office has confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and has made a plea to trace his relatives.
In a statement issued via Cleveland Police, the Coroners’ Office added: “The death is not suspicious and any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on 01642 729350.”