Cost to Hartlepool's economy of just one month of arson attacks is revealed

Deliberate fires in Hartlepool during just one month over the summer had an estimated cost to the economy of more than £500,000, according to brigade chiefs.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Cleveland Fire Brigade said there were 84 deliberate fires in Hartlepool in June of this year, down from 109 in June 2022.

The economic cost of the 84 deliberate fires was estimated, using figures from the Office for National Statistics, at £566,508 in comparison to £626,158 for June 2022.

The findings were presented to the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, which heard the three wards with the highest number of incidents in June were Rossmere with 16, Victoria with 15, and Manor House with 11.

Police at the scene of an arson attack in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, earlier this year.Police at the scene of an arson attack in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, earlier this year.
Police at the scene of an arson attack in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, earlier this year.
Craig Strike, fire brigade head of prevention and engagement, said key steps to reduce incidents included targeted early intervention and education sessions with schools in hotspot areas,

Residents can report information regarding deliberate fires anonymously by contacting FireStoppers at https://forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers or on 0800 169 5558.

