Could you see yourself living in this cosy cottage hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the town?Could you see yourself living in this cosy cottage hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the town?
Could you see yourself living in this cosy cottage hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the town?

Cosy Hartlepool cottage goes up for sale

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:35 GMT
This cosy Hartlepool cottage has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful courtyard.

This home, in Park Mews, West Park, is currently on the market for £295,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This detached cottage has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful garden.

1. Park Mews

This detached cottage has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a beautifully secluded courtyard featuring cobbled flooring and mature potted plants.

2. Courtyard

This home has a beautifully secluded courtyard featuring cobbled flooring and mature potted plants. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a cosy entrance hall that leads directly through to the living room on the left.

3. Entrance hall

This home has a cosy entrance hall that leads directly through to the living room on the left. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely living room has a central feature fireplace with reclaimed brick hearth and log burner.

4. Living room

This lovely living room has a central feature fireplace with reclaimed brick hearth and log burner. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice