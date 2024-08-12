This home, in Park Mews, West Park, is currently on the market for £295,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Park Mews
This detached cottage has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful garden. Photo: Rightmove
2. Courtyard
This home has a beautifully secluded courtyard featuring cobbled flooring and mature potted plants. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
This home has a cosy entrance hall that leads directly through to the living room on the left. Photo: Rightmove
4. Living room
This lovely living room has a central feature fireplace with reclaimed brick hearth and log burner. Photo: Rightmove
