Countdown to annual Hartlepool Sports Council Awards with call to nominate deserving athletes and coaches

World boxing champion Savannah Marshall was named Personality of the Year at last year's Hartlepool Sports Council annual awards.

The countdown is on for the prestigious and memorable night to be held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday, November 18.

It will be the first time they have been held face to face since 2019 due to Covid-19.

Hartlepool Sports Council is now seeking nominations for the following categories: Services to Sport (any age), Coach of the Year, Primary School Sports Person(s) of the year (under 11), Secondary School Sports Person(s) of the year (under 16), Hartlepool Sports Personality (16+), Outstanding Team of the Year, Outstanding Club of the Year, Keith Hewitson Volunteer of the Year (non-coaching role).

Keith Thomas, chairman of Hartlepool Sports Council, said: “Every year the standard of entries is extremely high, which is testament to the incredible work that goes on across the town to develop sporting talent.

“I’m sure this year will be no different and after everything that has gone on over the last 18 months it will be special to mark the outstanding achievements of many at our annual awards night on November 18.”

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, November 5.

Charity the PFC Trust and the sports council have linked up to direct some funding to help support priority groups to get active and re-engage with physical activity and sport.

The Trust also provides funding for athlete bursaries to help them to compete with applications open until 5pm on Friday, October 8.

For more information email: [email protected] or contact Carl on 07984 798634.

