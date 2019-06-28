Couple diagnosed with cancer on the same day to be remembered at Hartlepool's Race for Life
A married couple both diagnosed with cancer on the same day will be remembered at Hartlepool’s Race for Life when their family will ring the starting bell on what is also their grandson’s eighth birthday.
Nora and Trevor Woodward were diagnosed with cancer just 45 minutes apart on December 22, 2011. They had been married for 36 years.
Nora had lung cancer and died on January 3, 2012, while Trevor had oesophageal (food pipe) cancer and died 10 days later, on the day of Norma’s funeral.
Nora was originally from West View; Trevor from the Headland.
This Sunday, June 30, their son and daughter, Dan Woodward and Becky Hetherington, plus four grandchildren, Ethan, Grace, William and Harry, who is celebrating his birthday, are guests of honour at the 5K Hartlepool Race for Life, which has 900 entrants raising funds for Cancer Research UK.
Dan said: “Harry was only six months old when mam and dad passed away, so it means a lot to us that he’ll be joining us to ring the bell in their memory.
“We’re honoured to be asked to do this for mam and dad and it’s nice that we’re going to be there as a family, thinking of them.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“When they were diagnosed, it was heart-breaking. Even more so that they were diagnosed on the same day.
“Everything was such a shock. It all happened so fast.
“Looking back at our experience, we would encourage anyone with symptoms that they’re worried about, to get them checked out.”
Fiona Murray, Cancer Research’s senior events manager for Hartlepool, said: “We’re very grateful to Dan and Becky for being our guests of honour and hope that by ringing the starting bell with their children, they can pay tribute to their parents.
“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible. We need everyone in the town to be inspired by Dan, Becky and their family and join an event.
“We encourage our participants to help raise money in what every way they like.”