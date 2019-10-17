Courageous youngster's delight at meeting Prince Harry and Meghan at awards ceremony

Lyla and dad Paul O'Donovan meet Prince Harry and Meghan at the WellChild 2019 awards. Picture by Antony Thompson - Thousand Word Media.

Lyla O’Donovan, whose dad Paul is from Hartlepool, met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Tuesday night’s WellChild Awards ceremony in London which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions.

Lyla, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was three, was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the Inspirational Child category in the awards run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, which Prince Harry is patron of.

She got to meet Harry and Meghan in a VIP area before the ceremony and again when she got her award on stage.

Lyla charms Prince Harry on stage at the awards where she is joined by hosts Gaby Roslin and Radzi Chinyanganya and award winner Dexter Spence. Picture by Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyla was chosen to receive the award for recognising the bravery of other children facing problems by sending out bravery certificates with her sister Lilley through Lyla and Lilley’s Stars.

It is despite everything she has gone through including many complications and eight operations, meningitis, hydrocephalus and having a VP shunt implanted to relieve pressure on her brain

Lyla’s mum, Kirsty O’Donovan, 33, said: “For Lyla, making other children happy is the best medicine.

“She is so proud of herself when she sees a picture of another child smiling as they open a certificate from her. She is the bravest child I know and takes everything in her stride.

Lyla (front right) on stage with other winners at the WellChild Awards 2019 in association with GSK at the Royal Lancaster hotel. Picture by Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media

“We are so proud that she has been recognised with this WellChild Award.”

The awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel were hosted by TV presenters Gaby Roslin and Radzi Chinyanganya while magician Dynamo wowed the audience with his tricks.

Lyla was also picked out to join pop singer Pixie Lott on stage at the end of the night during her performance.

Dad Paul, 34, who serves in the Army and now lives near Durham, said: “It was absolutely amazing. Lyla was over the moon that she met a prince.

“Then she ended up on stage dancing with Pixie Lott who came and got her and took her on the stage.”

During his speech, Prince Harry said: “No parent wants to hear that their child will suffer; that they will face extraordinary challenges that will affect them throughout their lives.

“And yet, after meeting all of the WellChild parents and the kids themselves over the years, you’ve managed to give all of us a sense of optimism, a sense of hope and strength that no professional, no bestselling book and no amount of advice can ever give any of us.