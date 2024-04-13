Court orders closure of Hartlepool shop after illegal tobacco and vapes sold
Qwidz In, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, has been closed down for three months by Teesside Magistrates following an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards Team.
The court also approved costs of £1,800.
Sylvia Pinkney, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director of regulatory services, said: “This demonstrates how we are determined to clampdown on illegal activity such as this to protect members of the public and legitimate local businesses.
“The supply of cheap counterfeit tobacco leads to many issues – it causes a nuisance to the local community, it makes it easier for children to obtain tobacco and it has a negative impact on local businesses trading legally who lose custom.”
If people see the order being breached they should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
