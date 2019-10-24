Courtney Hadwin's family back Best of Hartlepool Awards as singing sensation's career continues to soar

America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Courtney was a very special guest at the finale of the awards in 2018 – the same year when she came sixth in America’s Got Talent.

What a year that was but Courtney can also boast to have won titles in the two years before that.

She was the Child of Achievement winner at the Best of Hartlepool Awards in 2017 after she reached the finals of ITV’s The Voice Kids competition.

Child of Achievement award winner Courtney Hadwin gets her trophy in 2017 from former Hartlepool United footballer Tony Sweeney.

A year earlier, she won the Best of Hartlepool Awards Young Performer of the Year title in 2016.

Her mum Annmarie Hadwin told the Hartlepool Mail how the awards was such a positive event to hold in the area.

She said: “The Best of Hartlepool Awards are a great way to recognise all the good things the people of Hartlepool do. It's a brilliant night where everyone comes together to celebrate all the achievements of the town.”

And she told how Courtney is continuing to enjoy success in the world of entertainment.

11 year old Courtney performs during the Best of Hartlepool Awards night in 2016.

“She is doing great,” said Annmarie. “She's busy recording and writing original music.”

Could you be the next winner of a Best of Hartlepool Awards?

Entries are open for this year’s competition.

We want to hear about the wonderful causes out there which are worthy of recognition. We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

Don’t worry about puzzling over which category to enter your nomination in - we’ve got loads for you to choose from. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Let’s make this a hugely difficult task for the judges by coming up with a glut of entries.

The deadline for entries is Monday, November 11 with judges meeting to draw up the shortlists on Wednesday, November 13.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Wednesday, December 4.

But first, get those nominations in. Send them by email to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Here are the categories to choose from:

Role Model;

Green Champion;

Child of Achievement;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Carer of the Year;

Student of the Year;

Sporting Excellence;

Volunteer of the Year;

Community Group;

Community Champion;

Child of Courage;

Sports Team of the Year;

Emergency Services Award;

Performer of the Year (under 21);

Lifetime Contribution.

If you are nominating or entering the Young Performer of the Year category, remember to send us a video of the nominated person performing.