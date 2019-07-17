Crews respond to report of tanker fire
Cleveland firefighters have responded to a report of a tanker fire.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 07:14
Crews from Billingham and Stockton stations were called to Seal Sands Road in Billingham this morning, Wednesday, July 17.
The alert turned out to be a false alarm.
A Cleveland Fire Service spokeswoman said: “We have been out to assist with a tanker on Seal Sands Road.
“It was not on fire – it was just smoking. We used a thermal imaging camera and that was all we needed to do.”