Crews respond to report of tanker fire

Cleveland firefighters have responded to a report of a tanker fire.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 07:14
Seal Sands Road. Picture from Google Images

Crews from Billingham and Stockton stations were called to Seal Sands Road in Billingham this morning, Wednesday, July 17.

The alert turned out to be a false alarm.

A Cleveland Fire Service spokeswoman said: “We have been out to assist with a tanker on Seal Sands Road.

“It was not on fire – it was just smoking. We used a thermal imaging camera and that was all we needed to do.”