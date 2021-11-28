Crimdon Dene Holiday Park remains closed as caravans damaged by Storm Arwen

Roads were closed, events were cancelled and travel was disrupted after Storm Arwen brought high winds and freezing temperatures to the region over the weekend.

A red weather warning for wind was in place in Hartlepool from 3pm on Friday (November 26) until 2am on Saturday (November 27) when it was downgraded back to amber.

The impact of the storm meant that Crimdon Dene Holiday Park remains closed on Sunday (November 28) after caravans were turned “on their roof” as a result of Friday night’s gales.

Damage at Crimdon Dene Holiday Park following Storm Arwen. Picture: Adam Reith, who was staying in the park at the time.

Adam Reith, 30, who was staying at a caravan on the site with his mother and two children has spoken of the storm’s horrendous winds, which left the whole caravan “shaking”.

He said: "On the night, the wind was horrendous.

"Halfway through the night the hail started and it was like someone getting some gravel out of a bucket and throwing it on the roof of the caravan.

"The noise was incredible. The wind was unreal.”

The park remained closed on Sunday, November 28. Picture: Adam Reith.

Adam, from Norfolk, continued to say he was “absolutely amazed” after he saw the damage in the morning, including “bits of caravan everywhere”.

He added: "It was unreal. Whole caravans on their roof, on their sides.”

A spokesperson for Parkdean Resorts, which runs Crimdon Dene Holiday Park, confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that a number of caravans at the site were damaged as a result of the severe weather.

People are being advised to “stay away from the park for the time being”.

A staff member was also taken to hospital as a precaution after injuring his knee.

A statement from Parkdean added: “A number of caravans have been damaged as a result of Storm Arwen, and we are in touch with any owners affected.

"One member of our security team on park has been taken to hospital as a precaution after injuring his knee, and we are making sure he has whatever support he needs.

"The park is currently closed, and due to the dangerous weather causing a threat to life, everybody should adhere to Met Office guidance and stay away from the park for the time being.”

Storm Arwen also caused damage to a property on the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road.

