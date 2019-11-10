Crowds gather for Hartlepool Remembrance Sunday services praising past and present heroes

Crowds gathered for an emotional and spectacular parade.

On Sunday, November 10, the services took place for Remembrance Sunday in the town.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, one was held in Victory Square in the town centre and the other took place at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

This year's services paid tribute to the fallen soldiers as well as the special contribution of families and the emergency services.

Marches took place across the town in remembrance.

It also showed praise for the innocent civilians who lost their lives in conflict and in acts of terrorism more recently.

The parades saw marches and a salute of the cenotaph and war memorial.

There was also an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths.

Councillor Lee Cartwright, the council’s Armed Forces Champion said: “Hartlepool’s memorial service is always fantastic. I go every year and it feels like it gets bigger and bigger. It is great to see families coming out more and more each year to show support.

Wreaths were laid during the Hartlepool Remembrance parade at Victory Square.

“I think what was special this year was the bands because we have never really had big bands before.

“I was asking a few of the ex-servicemen and women about the poppy display on the cenotaph and they seem to have been impressed.