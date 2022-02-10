Crunch talks to help save football club

Billingham Synthonia have mounted an urgent appeal for donations after their main backer pulled out.

Fundraising efforts via a JustGiving page have seen the Northern League club gather £5,600 towards a £10,000 target to keep it going until the end of the season.

It comes as the Synners aim to celebrate their 100-year anniversary next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billingham Synthonia Football Club.

The club was forced from their Central Avenue home in 2017 due to the cost of upgrading the ground and moved to nearby Norton Sports Complex.

But their future at the Station Road complex remains uncertain after this season and officials have warned the loss of the club’s main source of income had left it in a “struggle to survive”.

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham said: “I think we’ve all got a responsibility to ensure this club doesn’t just survive but thrives as well.

“For my part, I’ve been in touch with the club and I’m having a meeting with all Billingham Labour councillors later this week to talk about how they and myself can work together to raise the necessary money.”

He also added he hoped to be in touch with the FA and others.

Mr Cunningham said: “We need to make sure we run a campaign which helps the club survive – that will involve local authorities, the combined authority, local businesses and the wider public.

“Working together we should be able to make sure the club gets to its centenary and beyond.”